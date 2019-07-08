New Haven Board of Education meeting to discuss Superintendent’s contract

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven parents will be closely watching a Board of Education meeting Monday night, and that’s because the Superintendent’s fate is unknown at this point.

Dr. Carol Birks has only been on the job a year and four months.

Last week, the teacher’s union president told us he was against the move, saying it’s too early and the district can not afford this move.

The reason Dr. Carol Birks is clashing with several board members in the first place is because they sharply disagree on Birks’ plan to eliminate 53 teachers.

Well, that day has come, and they’ve got a board meeting tee’d up for Monday evening at the Celentano School in New Haven.

