 

LIVE NOW /
Watch Good Morning Connecticut

New Haven Board of Education to detail safety, masks and meals in reopening plan

New Haven

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The New Haven Board of Education will unveil what parents have been waiting to hear – the reopening plan detailing items like safety and academic growth.

Some of the main changes include monitoring and tracking exposure as well as suspected cases of COVID-19 amongst students and staff and identifying a separate isolation room in every building. Another major focus is on students with special needs.

Some of the items that will be discussed include essential COVID-19 safety like students being provided with adequate privacy and PPE, regular health monitoring and students and staff at high risk will get N95 masks or surgical mask with a face shield.

RELATED: State Dept. of Education releases guidelines for 2020-2021 school year; online learning listed as an option for students

The plan extends to school buses as well and includes students required to wear a face mask at all times and a caregiver providing a face covering for students before boarding the bus. School bus drivers must wear masks and will enforce social distancing guidelines. Buses will also be disinfected each day.

As for meals, breakfast and lunch will be served in classrooms. Grab and go meals from café will be boxed lunch to eat in the cafeteria with social distancing or in classrooms. Social distancing markers will be placed on the floor to guide through serving line.

The virtual meeting is scheduled for tonight at 5 p.m.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

New Haven Board of Education to detail safety, masks and meals in reopening plan

News /

Wilbur Cross HS football team ready to hit the field again

News /

Waterbury community leaders call for mayor, city lawmakers to declare racism a public health crisis

News /

Meriden police confirm body found at Giuffrida Park

News /

Join News 8 and iHeart Radio to support 'Pets, Masks and Music' this Wednesday

News /

CT State's Attorney declares use of deadly force in January officer-involved shooting in Waterbury justified

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss