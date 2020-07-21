New Haven Board of Education to detail safety, masks and meals in reopening plan

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The New Haven Board of Education will unveil what parents have been waiting to hear – the reopening plan detailing items like safety and academic growth.

Some of the main changes include monitoring and tracking exposure as well as suspected cases of COVID-19 amongst students and staff and identifying a separate isolation room in every building. Another major focus is on students with special needs.

Some of the items that will be discussed include essential COVID-19 safety like students being provided with adequate privacy and PPE, regular health monitoring and students and staff at high risk will get N95 masks or surgical mask with a face shield.

RELATED: State Dept. of Education releases guidelines for 2020-2021 school year; online learning listed as an option for students

The plan extends to school buses as well and includes students required to wear a face mask at all times and a caregiver providing a face covering for students before boarding the bus. School bus drivers must wear masks and will enforce social distancing guidelines. Buses will also be disinfected each day.

As for meals, breakfast and lunch will be served in classrooms. Grab and go meals from café will be boxed lunch to eat in the cafeteria with social distancing or in classrooms. Social distancing markers will be placed on the floor to guide through serving line.

The virtual meeting is scheduled for tonight at 5 p.m.