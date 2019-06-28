New Haven BOE to buyout Superintendent Birk’s contract

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– News 8 has confirmed the New Haven Board of Education reached consensus in an executive session to buyout the contract of superintendent Dr. Carol Birks after a year and four months on the job.

A member of the BOE said, “We hope to have the superintendent relieved of duty by our next board meeting July 8.”

Dr. Birks has a little under two years left on her contract worth more than $474,700, plus another $30,000 owed in deferred compensation payments.(*)

Reached out by phone Thursday evening, Birks told News 8’s Mario Boone she was learning details of her looming termination from him.

“I cannot comment because I was not in the executive session,” Birks said. “It was supposed to be a confidential personnel matter, and it’s quite disturbing that anyone would be so unprofessional as to discuss what happened in executive session without even sharing it with me first,” she explained.

Birks highlighted some of her accomplishments in the district, including:

improving talent management and diversity

reorganized district operations to maximize full potential of resources

focusing heavily on the instructional core and building strong family/community engagement

School board President Darnell Goldson declined to comment citing privacy of personnel and executive session confidentiality.

Vocal Birks opponent, school board member Dr. Ed Joyner, could not be reached for comment.

*Editor’s note: the initial story incorrectly stated that the superintendent had just under three years remaining on her contract worth more than $700,000. We regret the error.