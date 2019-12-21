Closings
New Haven boy shot while on vacation in Puerto Rico is now back home

New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Haven boy is finally out of the hospital just in time for Christmas.

12-year-old Jayden Ortiz has been recovering in a New Britain hospital since the summer. He was shot while on vacation in Puerto Rico.

Related: Exclusive interview with 12-year-old New Haven boy shot in Puerto Rico

Now he uses a wheelchair to get around, but the community banded together to help make his house wheelchair accessible.

A neighbor donated the ramp and the company Amramp volunteered to install it.

