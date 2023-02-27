NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Elm City is bracing for the most significant snowfall of the season, as it’s important to prepare before the storm hits the state.

The Public Works Department is prepared with plenty of salt and sand to treat the roads.

Areas are expected to receive up to 5 or 6″ of snow, with possibly more in other parts of the state.

The Connecticut Department of Transportation recommends the following tips ahead of driving in the snow to help you get to your destination safely:

Give yourself plenty of extra time to reach your destination

Clear all windows of snow or ice

Have adequate tire tread for traction

Remember that ice forms first and lasts longer on brides

Slow down on the road, especially around plows



The CTDOT also recommends to minimize your travel, if possible.

While a lot of this information seems like common sense, a reminder never hurts.

