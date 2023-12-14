NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven area business leaders spent Thursday morning talking about the Elm City’s future. With the COVID-19 pandemic now over, the Greater New Haven Chamber of Commerce is focusing on growth and inclusion and celebrating successes in 2023.

“It’s been a great year,” said the Chamber’s president and CEO Garrett Sheehan. “We’ve had many challenges, but across greater New Haven, we’ve come out ahead.”

That assessment came at the Chamber’s annual economic outlook breakfast. It comes just after a record-setting day on Wall Street. The Dow Jones closed at a record high after the Fed indicated it would likely cut interest rates next year.

“We do think rate cuts are appropriate because the economy is slowing and inflation is slowing,” said Luke Tilly, the chief economist of Wilmington Trust. “It’s actually coming down much closer to normal levels, which is a relief for consumers and businesses alike.”

Tilly was there to give his annual presentation to the Chamber, which is happy to be out of most of its pandemic issues. For the last couple of years, businesses nationwide had difficulty finding enough qualified employees. That is still an ongoing issue.

It’s lessening somewhat, but it has given employees a lot more power in the workplace. We saw that power was exercised with multiple labor strikes this year, which led to new deals and better wages.

“That is beginning to fall away right now, but labor markets are still a little bit tight right now, and we expect workers to do pretty well in 2024,” Tilly said.

Also doing well this year was Tweed New Haven Airport.

“So, every conference I go to nationally, everybody is talking about New Haven,” said Jorge Roberts, the CEO of Avports, which runs Tweed.

Avports is still waiting for environmental approval to lengthen the runway and build a new terminal. But, in two years, they say Avelo Airlines has already carried 1.6 million passengers and created more than 400 jobs.

“So, the impact is real. We estimate that there will be about 1,000 direct jobs, all said and done, once we open,” Roberts said.

They hope to open that new terminal in late 2025 or early 2026.