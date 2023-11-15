NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Haven business is offering residents a safe location to have their packages delivered to after residents in the Wooster Square area were targeted by porch pirates.

The online delivery thefts come at a time when people are getting a head start on their holiday shopping.

Gather is a cafe and community event space located in the East Rock neighborhood. Owner Sultan Thahir told News 8 that his packages are “stolen all the time and I live right across the street.”

“With the holidays there’s a lot of potential for people to have their stuff taken from them,” Thahir said.

‘Tis the season: Porch pirates target New Haven neighborhood

Thahir noticed a number of people were sharing similar experiences they had online.

“So I said, ‘why not ship it to the store and that be safe and sound until you pick it up?’ It’s something that we’re doing at no charge and it’s just a nice thing that’s a service to the community,” he said.

Those planning to take part should include the following address in their shipment details: 952 State Street, New Haven Connecticut, 06511.

Thahir said the initiative started this week and will continue throughout the year.

He said the items should be picked up within a week of delivery and the addressee should be the person to pick up the package for verification purposes.

Gather opens at 9 a.m. and will offer the service until 5 p.m. daily.

News 8 reached out to New Haven police to see if officers are investigating reports of recent package thefts but did not receive a response from the department.