NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – As the holiday season begins, one New Haven community hub is offering residents a safe location to have their packages delivered.

Porch pirates have already tried to ruin the holiday fun by hitting homes across Connecticut. To prevent packages from being stolen, the staff of Gather Cafe in the East Rock neighborhood said anyone concerned about their packages can have them delivered to the business as a pickup instead.

The program starts this week and will be offered year-round. All you have to do is include your first name, last name and use the cafe’s address in your shipping details.

If you don’t live in the area or still are having packages delivered to your home, local police have released safety tips to help better protect your gifts.

Select a delivery date or time you know you will be home

Leave delivery instructions to conceal packages- not on the front porch

Deliver your packages to a friend ro family member who is home, or even your workplace if allowed

Deliver your package to a P.O. box

Install a door camera that may detect thieves from your home

(SOT)

PFC Marilisa Anania, Milford PD:

“This is definitely their season. Especially with COVID the last few years, people buying stuff online and through Amazon has obviously increased but this time of year everybody is doing it,” said PFC Marilisa Anania from Milford police.

If your Amazon package has been stolen, report it to the sender. The company will often offer a refund and file a police report.

And of course, if you see any of this suspicious activity, call the police.

As for the cafe, if you do send items they said items should be picked up within a week of delivery.