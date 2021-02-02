New Haven cancels all school food distribution, closes COVID-19 clinics during snow cleanup

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Following Monday’s storm, all school food distribution is canceled and all COVID-19 vaccination clinics will be closed on Tuesday.

“We encourage you all to do your best to shovel sidewalks and maintain a safe space for those that need to get by near your home. Please be patient as our crews work to clear the streets,” Mayor Justin Elicker said in a statement. “As you know with the rainy conditions from last night, it causes heavier snow that is harder for us to move. Our crews have been working hard through the night working to clear up the City. We apologize for any challenges while we try to move the heavy snow, and any potential spillover into the driveway. We are working to find alternatives to situations like these with lots of heavy snow.”

Elicker said the parking ban is still in effect.

