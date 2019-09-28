New Haven Captain Anthony Duff honored at 7th annual Peace March and Rally

(WTNH) — Honors continue to pour in for New Haven Captain Anthony Duff at an event for families of New Haven victims of violence.

Captain Duff was given the Outstanding Hero’s Award at the 7th annual Peace March and Rally in New Haven Saturday.

He’s currently recovering after he was shot while trying to stop a shooting last month.

Captain Duff told News 8, “For the honor today, I am proud and I am humbled. Last month in August, I was a victim of gun violence myself.”

Captain Duff was honored for trying to assist and intervene in the shooting.

A West Haven man was killed in the shooting that injured Captain Duff. The shooter is still on the loose.

