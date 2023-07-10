NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Haven landmark commemorated Independence Day at the oldest cemetery in the country.

The special ceremony took place in the Elm City as community members gathered at Grove Street Cemetery, remembering the history of 168 Connecticut soldiers who fought in the Revolutionary War. The late soldiers are buried at the Grove Street burial ground and honored at the site.

“He was stern, he was reflective, he was spare in his words, and he was very direct in speech — but he never hesitated to stand and stand again for that which was right and to stand by his principles,” Roger Sherman, who signed the declaration, said.

The ceremony recognized all 56 signers of the declaration and featured two grave-marking ceremonies.