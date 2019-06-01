New Haven celebrates Dixwell Freddy Fixer Neighborhood Festival

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - People in New Haven coming together for an annual celebration on Saturday; The Dixwell Freddy Fixer Neighborhood Festival.

It's part of several events going on throughout the weekend, one of them being the Freddy Fixer parade which starts Sunday at 1:30 p.m. The parade originated back in 1962.

It celebrates the culture and history of the African-American community.

