NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven’s newest businesses include a comfort food restaurant, a mental health and wellness center, a salon, and a Hawaiian poke bowl and bubble tea spot.

The ribbon cutting ceremony was held Thursday for the four new businesses, which are in the Westville section of the city.

“This strip has seen like a new revamping, and the signage is beautiful, and all this encourages everyone to continue to walk down Whalley or up Whalley, see what’s new and exciting in Westville,” said Lizzy Donius, the executive director of the Westville Village Renaissance Alliance.

They include the restaurants Ma’s House and Poké Oli. The other businesses are West Rock Wellness and 1Eleven Salon.

Mayor Justin Elicker attended the ceremony to highlight the importance of bringing a diverse selection of cultures and backgrounds to the city.