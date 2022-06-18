NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven celebrated a huge Juneteenth event on Saturday with a focus on culture, as well as personal and social wellness.

Saturday marked the event’s sixth annual celebration. There were displays, entertainment, and even health screening that included COVID-19 vaccines.

One special visitor was the great, great, great niece of Harriet Tubman, as well as Cab Calloways’ daughter.

Juneteenth is a federal holiday, and just became an official state holiday in Connecticut, set to be recognized for the first time in 2023. It commemorates the date in June of 1865 when slaves in Texas were proclaimed to be free.