NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Hispanic firefighters, Casa Otonal, and the Puerto Rican Festival of New Haven organized a three kings event in New Haven Saturday.

Last month, we saw gift collection for the event. On Saturday, Mayor Justin Elicker and others were on hand to give gifts to children from the community.

The three kings wore masks in a unique celebration this year.

Three Kings Day was on Wednesday, but community members wanted to celebrate with others this weekend.