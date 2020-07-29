New Haven changes street sweeping policy to save residents money, hassle

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– A new change in New Haven could be saving drivers money and hassle. The city announced a new street sweeping policy.

In his announcement, Mayor Justin Elicker said, “we think this is a win-win for everyone.”

Elicker says the city will no longer be towing vehicles out of street sweeping zones. Right now, there are 15 street sweeping routes throughout New Haven and all are ticketed zones.

Previously, the city would ticket and tow cars parked on street sweeping routes. The driver would get a $50 ticket and an $89 charge for the tow, totaling $139. It could cost drivers even more if they left their vehicles at the tow yard and had additional storage fees.

Now, the city says they won’t be towing vehicles, but the ticket will now be $100.

Mayor Elicker is hoping the increased ticket will be enough incentive to have people move their cars all while saving them money.

“I prefer that the residents aren’t putting oodles of money into tow companies and don’t have to chase their cars across town on street sweeping days,” said Elicker.

During the month of August, the city will be issuing warning tickets for anyone not following the signs to make residents aware of the new program.

Come September, the program will officially begin.