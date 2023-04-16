NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven was in full bloom on Sunday for the 50th Cherry Blossom Celebration in Wooster Square Park.

The Yoshino cherry trees, known for their vibrant pink blooms, were planted five decades ago in the park and along Hughes Street.

Sunday’s celebration included three live bands, more than a dozen food trucks and multiple vendors.

Organizers highlighted the importance of the festival in New Haven’s history.

“It is very special,” said Cheryl Szczarba. “These trees have meant a lot to us — it was actually a landscape architect for the city of New Haven that came up with the idea and worked with committee members in our neighborhood to plant the trees, and it’s been spectacular ever since.”

The trees’ caregivers were given the Friends of Wooster Square award.