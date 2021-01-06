New Haven Chief Otoniel Reyes appointed Chief of Public Safety at Quinnipiac University

Otoniel Reyes

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Chief of the New Haven Police Department Otoniel Reyes has been appointed Chief of the Department of Public Safety at Quinnipiac University.

Reyes announced on Tuesday that he’ll be retiring from the New Haven Police Department this spring after a 21 year career.

In his new role at Quinnipiac University, he will oversee the school’s Department of Public Safety and will develop policies to advance the safety and well-being on the university’s campuses.

“I am excited to join the Quinnipiac University family to partner with all stakeholders in providing a safe and welcoming environment for the entire university community, and to be a part of the educational mission of the university,” said Reyes in a press release.

Tom Ellett, chief experience officer, who announced the appointment, also released the following statement:

“I am excited to welcome Tony to the Quinnipiac community. Tony has extensive experience at every level of public safety and community service that will position him for success as chief in a university setting. Tony’s commitment to excellence, fairness, equity, and inclusion in leading the Department of Public Safety aligns well with the university’s values. I look forward to partnering with him and the important role he and his department play in assuring a safe, welcoming and caring environment for our students.”

Reyes exact start date has not been determined but Quinnipiac officials say he will “transition to QU at a mutually convenient date to both the university and the City of New Haven.”

