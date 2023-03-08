NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — If you’re a parent, you know childcare can be a challenge. In fact, some in the childcare industry say it’s reached “crisis” proportion, and they’re calling for change.

New Haven parents, children, and childcare advocates will rally at the Friends Center for Children Wednesday morning. The event is dubbed “A Morning Without Childcare.”

Organizers are calling on the state to make a greater financial investment in its children. They said that under the current budget proposal, the money is just not there.

The result? Classes are short-lived, and some are being forced to close, despite having a waiting list of children. Organizers said the lack of funding leaves children in the state without quality care and education, as well as the essential tools to create future opportunities.

This is an issue affecting childcare centers across the state, so you can expect to find rallies not just in New Haven, but in cities like Waterbury, Danbury, Mansfield, New London, and Stamford as well.

The rally will kick-off at FCFC in New Haven at 8 a.m.

