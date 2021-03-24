New Haven church administers free COVID vaccines to help save lives, ease historical fears

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– The effort to stop the spread of COVID-19 is getting the blessing of a New Haven church. This effort will not only help save lives but ease historical fears.

Come one, come all. Free vaccinations are being administered at First Calvary Baptist Church. The Pastor’s goal is to reach members of this community that may find it difficult accessing the much needed vaccines.

Reverend Dr. Boise Kimber is pastor of First Calvary Baptist Church. The house of worship typically attends to spiritual needs. Wednesday, the focus is on guarding against a potentially deadly virus.

“It’s a matter of life and death and so I’m asking people to really, in this community, across this state, and the Black community, let’s take the vaccine that we may be a part of herd immunity,” said Kimber.

The process is also quick and easy for those interested in getting the Moderna vaccine.

“The process is really seamless. We set up the registration where individuals can come in. People have pre-registered and we are accepting walk-ins. There will be an area for registration and an area to be vaccinated,” said Maritza Bond, New Haven Public Health Director.

Rev. Kimber also wants to dispel any vaccination skepticism. It’s a fear for some in the African American community brought on by the Tuskegee Experiment of the 1930’s. The study examined the natural course of untreated syphilis in black men, leaving some dead, blind or even insane.

“When the vaccine was happening in Tuskegee, it was just for Black individuals. Now it is everybody. You wouldn’t expect for everybody to be taking this vaccine and knowing that there would be complications or you may lose your life,” said Kimber.

Organizers say the Moderna vaccine will be given out to only people living in New Haven until 2:30 p.m. The second round will come in April.