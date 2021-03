NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A church in New Haven is back open Sunday after being closed for a full year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

First Calvary Baptist Church on Dixwell Avenue is back open. The church, led by Reverend Dr. Boise Kimber, has been closed for over a year. It hosted in-person worship Sunday.

The reverend says he’s open to sharing his safe reopening procedures with other congregations in his community and across the state as more houses of worship amid the ongoing pandemic.