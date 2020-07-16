New Haven church vandalized with satanic symbol, words, PD investigating

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A search for answers after a New Haven church was vandalized overnight.

The pastor of Saint Joseph Church says some time between 9 p.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday someone painted words and various symbols including a satanic marking on the outside.

On Facebook Thursday, Friarly – a collaborative effort of the Dominican Student Brothers of St. Dominic Priory in St. Louis, MO. – offered a prayer of support for the parish.

“Please say a prayer for St. Joseph’s Church, part of the Dominican St. Mary Parish – New Haven, CT; the beautiful church was vandalized last night. The friars hope to reopen the church soon, but the schedule is uncertain. Let’s together offer our prayer and support to the friars there, and the whole parish community.”

The church was shut down Thursday so it could be blessed. It’s unclear if it will reopen Friday.

Police are investigating.