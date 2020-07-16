 

LIVE NOW /
Watch News 8 at 8pm

New Haven church vandalized with satanic symbol, words, PD investigating

New Haven

by: WTNH Staff

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A search for answers after a New Haven church was vandalized overnight.

The pastor of Saint Joseph Church says some time between 9 p.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday someone painted words and various symbols including a satanic marking on the outside.

On Facebook Thursday, Friarly – a collaborative effort of the Dominican Student Brothers of St. Dominic Priory in St. Louis, MO. – offered a prayer of support for the parish.

“Please say a prayer for St. Joseph’s Church, part of the Dominican St. Mary Parish – New Haven, CT; the beautiful church was vandalized last night. The friars hope to reopen the church soon, but the schedule is uncertain. Let’s together offer our prayer and support to the friars there, and the whole parish community.”

The church was shut down Thursday so it could be blessed. It’s unclear if it will reopen Friday.

Police are investigating.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

New Haven church vandalized with satanic symbol, words, PD investigating

News /

Northeast-10 athletic conference suspends sports for remainder of 2020; UNH, SCSU impacted

News /

Waterbury PD arrest man in connection to beheading of Waterbury Columbus statue

News /

Lawmakers, business owners say further funding for child care industry is essential to reopening economy

News /

Sen. Murphy visits Industrial Heater Corporation making PPE

News /

CT Checkup: The Purple Pantry Boxes project in Milford collects donations, feeds neighbors experiencing food insecurityWhat started out as one pop-up pantry to feed a community in need has now grown to eight and counting.

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss