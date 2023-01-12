NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A person faces charges for allegedly vandalizing New Haven City Hall on Chapel Street early Thursday morning.

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker said a person threw rocks at the building around 4:45 a.m., shattering five windows and damaging some lights around the Amistad statue.

The suspect was arrested without incident.

“Our indications were the individual was struggling with some mental health challenges, and there is no particular targeting of anyone at city hall or anything like that at this point,” Elicker said.

Police charged them with first-degree criminal mischief and disorderly conduct. They are being held on a $10,000 bond.

Authorities have not released the suspect’s name, age, or gender.