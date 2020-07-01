New Haven city leaders, police launch online training course on responding to children exposed to violence

New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The New Haven Police Department and city leaders are launching an online training course on responding to children exposed to violence.

Over the past few weeks, New Haven police have seen a spike in gun violence. The most recent homicide happening this past weekend.

New Haven police, The International Association of Police Chiefs and Yale will be launching an online training about responding to children exposed to that violence. Police are in an ideal position to both identify and initiate the process of recovery for children and families traumatized by violence.

As part of this initiative, the IACP and Yale are providing resources and tools necessary to equip law enforcement professionals in their vital role in helping children and families through identification and trauma-informed response to violent events.

Exposure to the kind of violence we’re seeing in the city really does have an effect. It’s been proven that if it’s not identified and addressed, it could lead to to-school failure, substance abuse problems, mental health disorders.

