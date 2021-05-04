New Haven city leaders, police working to curb uptick in violence amid pandemic, return to ‘normalcy’

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven leaders say an uptick in violence in the city is due in part to the continued effects of the pandemic and the onset of the return to some sense of normalcy. The recent uptick has neighbors on edge.

New Haven Police say the first few months of 2021 have been rough: 13 shootings and seven homicides in the first six weeks. Most recently, a double shooting Monday night left one person in critical condition and another stable.

RELATED: PD: Two men shot while inside car in New Haven, One victim in critical condition

New Haven Police have been working these cases and trying new and effective ways to mitigate the new concerns with the uptick.

Mayor Justin Elicker tells News 8 he has a plan, and part of that plan is a Shooting Task Force to connect with at-risk residents and redirect them on the right path with helpful community resources.

“As mayor, I think it’s vital for us as a team to be able to respond, to keep our communities safe,” Mayor Elicker said. “It’s the baseline of expectations that people feel safe in their communities and the trauma that this brings to our neighborhoods is significant.”

Coming up on News 8 at 10p, we hear from New Haven Police leaders about next steps they are taking to curb the uptick in violence.