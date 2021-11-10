New Haven officials appoint interim Police Chief Renee Dominguez as the city’s newest chief

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – New Haven city officials have announced that interim New Haven Police Chief Renee Dominguez has been appointed as the newest police chief.

A press conference was held on Wednesday to discuss the appointment.

SHOW OF BLUE for NHPD Chief Promotion ⁦@WTNH⁩ pic.twitter.com/UjbxYkvPKH — Sabina Kuriakose (@SabinaKuriakose) November 10, 2021

Chief Dominguez has been a police officer since November 2000. She began her career with the Newtown Police Department before transferring to the New Haven Police Department in October 2002.

CHIEF OF POLICE PROMOTION: New Haven Mayor announces promotion of Interim New Haven Police Chief Renee Dominguez to full time chief @WTNH pic.twitter.com/2JqYaTONUt — Sabina Kuriakose (@SabinaKuriakose) November 10, 2021

She oversees the entire New Haven Police Department, which includes 325 sworn officers and supervisors. Chief Dominguez has held the ranks of Patrol Officer, K9 Handler, Peer Support Coordinator, Hostage Crisis Negotiator, Patrol Sergeant, Patrol Lieutenant, District Manager of Westville, Fair Haven, and Newhallville, Lieutenant in the Detective Bureau, and Assistant Chief of Patrol/Operations.

Stay tuned to News 8 for updates on this story.