NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – New Haven city officials are expected to address public safety staffing levels on Wednesday afternoon.

Mayor Justin Elicker and Interim Police Chief Renee Dominguez will be giving an update on the staffing levels amid a spike in COVID-19 cases. They are expected to discuss COVID-related absences, testing and quarantine procedures, and shifts in deployment.

