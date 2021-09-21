New Haven city officials expected to provide an update on COVID-19 and citywide vaccination campaigns

FILE – In this July 22, 2021 file photo, a health care worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at the American Museum of Natural History in New York. Most Americans who haven’t been vaccinated against COVID-19 say they are unlikely to get the shots and doubt they would work against the aggressive delta variant despite evidence they do, according to a new poll that underscores the challenges facing public health officials amid soaring infections in some states.(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – New Haven city officials are expected to provide an update on COVID-19 and citywide vaccination campaigns on Tuesday afternoon.

Mayor Justin Elicker and Health Director Maritza Bond will provide the update at noon and celebrate the progress of the vaccination effort.

The briefing will also include remarks by New Haven Public Schools Athletic Director Erik Patchkofsky, youth, and other community leaders involved in a public awareness campaign. The campaign is aimed at educating young people and people of color about the benefits and importance of getting vaccinated against COVID-19.