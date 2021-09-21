New Haven city officials expected to provide an update on COVID-19 and citywide vaccination campaigns

New Haven

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this July 22, 2021 file photo, a health care worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at the American Museum of Natural History in New York. Most Americans who haven’t been vaccinated against COVID-19 say they are unlikely to get the shots and doubt they would work against the aggressive delta variant despite evidence they do, according to a new poll that underscores the challenges facing public health officials amid soaring infections in some states.(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – New Haven city officials are expected to provide an update on COVID-19 and citywide vaccination campaigns on Tuesday afternoon.

Mayor Justin Elicker and Health Director Maritza Bond will provide the update at noon and celebrate the progress of the vaccination effort.

The briefing will also include remarks by New Haven Public Schools Athletic Director Erik Patchkofsky, youth, and other community leaders involved in a public awareness campaign. The campaign is aimed at educating young people and people of color about the benefits and importance of getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Person jumps from window to escape house fire in New Haven

News /

Calling hours, funeral to be held this week for New Haven officer killed in Las Vegas DUI crash

News /

Waterbury Police investigating alleged altercation between parent, school bus driver

News /

Yale physicians weigh in on Pfizer's announcement its COVID-19 vaccine works in children ages 5 to 11

News /

Aldi looking to hire more than 300 people during National Hiring Week

News /

New Haven Police officer charged with DUI in connection to death of fellow officer remains in custody in Las Vegas

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss