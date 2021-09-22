New Haven city, police officials provide update on East Coastin event planned for Saturday

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker and Police Chief Renee Dominguez hosted a press conference on Wednesday to discuss an East Coastin event that is set to take place this weekend.

City officials say the event is not sanctioned and there are potential negative consequences faced by those who participate.

The city has declared this as an unauthorized event and violators will be arrested, according to the New Haven Police Department.

East Coastin is a group based out of New Haven that ride their dirt bikes and street bikes. They have planned an event for Sept. 25 in New Haven.