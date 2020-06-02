 

New Haven Clergy Ass. to meet and discuss policing in black communities

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — On Tuesday, the Greater New Haven Clergy Association will meet at Calvary Baptist Church in New Haven to discuss policing in black communities.

This meeting comes after protestors marched through cities across the state. Sunday protestors banded together in the Elm City asking for change and for city leaders to take action against the system of racial injustice.

That demonstration sparked new conversations about improving community relations in the Elm City. New Haven’s chief of police announced a renewed commitment to the city he serves. Mayor Elicker says this is a nationwide call to action and adds the Elm City is prepared to answer.

“It’s not enough to say we don’t tolerate it but we must understand what our role is to stop it. So we’re committed to justice, even if that injustice speaking out against that injustice is at the hands of police,” Chief Otoniel Reyes, New Haven Police Department.

“I don’t know what it is to be black or brown. I don’t know what it’s like to drive around and worry if I get pulled over, am I gonna get shot. But I care, and I’m deeply committed to doing the right thing. To addressing police brutality and systematic racism and I’m listening and while there are many things we need to do, there are several actions that I plan on taking,” Mayor Justin Elicker.

The Greater New Haven Clergy Association will meet to discuss more ways to bring about change here in the Elm City to make sure what happened in Minneapolis does NOT happen in New Haven.

