New Haven Clergy calls investigation of Board of Ed member ‘a witch hunt’

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Strong allegations came from the Greater New Haven Clergy Association Wednesday, saying the New Haven School Board members are on a witch hunt against one of their own: Board of Education member Darnell Goldson.

The clergy say some BOE members have hired a lawyer on the district’s dime to investigate Goldson. It’s not clear what the allegations against him are. Clergy are calling for transparency.

Reverend Boise Kimber said, “How would you investigate someone and you have not told that individual the allegation? What kind of witch hunt is this district on?”

“For what he has done, what he stands for, the things he represents, he’s the voice for the people,” Pastor John Lewis said.

“What is the overall purpose,” asked Reverend Steven Cousin. “Could it be character assassination? Could it be to remove someone from a board because they’re asking difficult questions?”

Goldson said the investigation is an attempt to silence his voice and to stop him from supporting safety measures for students and teachers.

News 8 has reached out to the district and mayor’s office for comment.