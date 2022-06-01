NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Some clergy members in New Haven are speaking out about the sentence given to a former Hamden police officer who opened fire on an unarmed couple three years ago.

In 2019, officer Devin Eaton stopped a car because it matched the description of a car linked to a robbery in Hamden.

The driver, Paul Witherspoon III, jumped out of the car. Eaton fired 13 rounds.

Witherspoon was not hit, but his girlfriend who was in the car, 22-year-old Stephanie Washington, was hit several times.

Last week, Eaton was sentenced to probation. On Wednesday, clergy members and Witherspoon’s uncle held a news conference calling the sentence “unacceptable” and “racist.”

“Racism is real in the state of Connecticut and police, the things that they’re doing to us with no accountability, they need to be addressed,” said Rodney Williams.

“This is on camera… this happened with their cameras rolling and you mean to tell me still, a Black person can be shot with the camera on and the officer goes free,” said Rev. Boise Kimber, Greater New Haven Clergy Association.

Prosecutors wanted Eaton to do at least a year and a half. A judge gave him three years probation and 450 hours of community service.