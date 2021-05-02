New Haven bringing COVID vaccine to doors of homebound in effort to close vaccine equity, accessibility gap

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The City of New Haven is bringing COVID-19 vaccines to homebound residents who otherwise would not be able to get themselves to a vaccine site. It’s part of the city’s continued effort to make vaccine distribution equitable.

Equity and access is the message that Mayor Justin Elicker wants to really send home in partnering with AMR to get these shots to residents who can’t leave their homes.

The program launched just over a week ago in the city and is available to residents on Wednesdays by appointment.

The city is arranging to have nurses and EMTs come to the homes of those who are medically or physically homebound and administer the Pfizer vaccine free-of-charge without insurance or documentation required.

Mayor Elicker says the approach will play a major role in ensuring the city can eventually reach that herd immunity goal.

“It’s been clear from Day One of the pandemic that we need to focus on equity and making sure everyone in New Haven has equitable access to the resources,” he said. “We have to take this a step further because there’s a lot of people can’t even travel out of their home.”