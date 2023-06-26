NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A cocaine and heroin dealer will spend 10 years in prison after running a drug ring in New Haven, according to authorities.

Duane Filyaw, 40, will be on supervised release for five years after he’s released.

Filyaw was arrested in 2018. He pleaded guilty in February 2020 to one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with the intent to distribute heroin and cocaine, according to an announcement from the U.S. Department of Justice.

Authorities seized more than 500 grams of heroin, 300 grams of fentanyl, a kilogram of cocaine, three guns and more than $90,000 in cash, vehicles, jewelry and precious metals during the investigation into the trafficking ring.