New Haven cocktail party in the time of coronavirus social-distancing

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Some New Haven neighbors held a quarantine cocktail party Wednesday night at Harbour Landing.

Neighbors drank wine on their terrace – at least 6 feet apart, of course – and waving from their balconies.

Many of them are self-isolating and figured this was a good way to show camaraderie in this hard time.

I thought it would be a neighborly thing to do and my niece lives in Spain and I got a video of them all standing out on their decks. They’re doing this. I saw the videos from Italy, they’re doing this and I thought why not our condo community. – Patty Nicolari/Organized Quarantine Cocktail Party]

She says they’ll probably do it again. Cheers to that!