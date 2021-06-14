New Haven’ Columbus Academy renamed “Family Academy of Multilingual Exploration”

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The New Haven school once named for Christopher Columbus now has a new name.

The Board of Education voted Monday night to rename the Christopher Columbus Family Academy to Family Academy of Multilingual Exploration.

The idea behind the name is in reference to the school being a duel language school and everyone who goes there will speak more than one language.

Around the country, especially in the last year, Columbus statues have been taken down and landmarks renamed over the explorer’s oppressive treatment of Native Americans.