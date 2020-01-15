Closings
New Haven community celebrates Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday in historic Love March

by: Brian Spyros,

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The New Haven community is being asked to come out and lend support for a march in the name of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

It’s known as the Love March and is set to take place Wednesday morning at 10:45 a.m. This year marks 50 years for the event.

We always celebrate the life and achievements of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on the third Monday of January. But January 15th has special meaning because it’s Dr. King’s birthday. He would have been 91-years-old.

The theme of the march is stepping out of the past and into the future. It was started by the church’s late founder Reverend George W. Hampton Sr. The purpose behind it all is to preserve the notion of non-violence, something Dr. King lived by as he lead the civil rights movement up until his assassination in 1968.

The Love March will begin at the Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church on Lawrence Street at 10:45 a.m. Anyone is welcome to come on out.

