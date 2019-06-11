New Haven

New Haven community gathers to protests teacher cuts

Posted: Jun 11, 2019 04:56 AM EDT

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - It was a packed house at the New Haven Board of Education meeting Monday night.

Many people speaking out against a decision to cut more than 50 teacher positions. The superintendent says the teachers will be reassigned, not laid off.

Former teachers and the community say they're not happy with the decision.

The district says the cuts are expected to save nearly $4 million. 

