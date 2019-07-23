New Haven community members call on the mayor for a say in nominations to Civilian Review Board

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — At a rally Monday night, community members voiced their displeasure with with Mayor Toni Harp’s nominees to the Civilian Review Board.

People in New Haven calling for transparency from city leaders. The review board looks into complaints about police misconduct. Now, people want answers from the city as to why the community wasn’t more involved in the process.

“The mayor failed to keep her commitment to meeting with community activists, and hasn’t shared any details about how the apointees were chosen,” Elizabeth Larkin of New Haven.

“The community had no say in who would be selected to coordinate this process and we want a say in that,” Kerry Ellington.

The mayor’s office issued a statement in response saying, “City officials are confident the nomination process adhered to provisions of the adopted ordinance. With every effort made to ensure equitable representation from every part of the city.”

