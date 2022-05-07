NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — People throughout Connecticut are making their voices heard over the Supreme Court’s draft opinion on Roe v. Wade.

In downtown New Haven Saturday afternoon, dozens gathered outside the Superior Courthouse, speaking out against potentially overturning the law.

The rally came days after a leak of a draft opinion by the Supreme Court that would reverse the landmark 1973 decision legalizing abortion nationwide.

“I’m hurt and I’m angry for all of us,” one healthcare worker at the event said.

Another woman spoke out, saying, “this is my body, nobody else’s and I am not just a walking, empty vessel that’s supposed to be carrying a child.”

State law guarantees access to abortion. This past week, Governor Lamont signed a first-in-the-nation law that will protect medical providers and patients seeking abortion care in Connecticut who may be traveling from states that have outlawed the procedure.

Residents in Connecticut want to show their support for those who may not be as lucky.

“It’s very important for people to mobilize everywhere, not just in states that are going to be most affected by a reactionary legislation, but in states like Connecticut as well,” Kirill Staklo of the Party for Socialism and Liberation CT said. “To say you know we’re all standing together and we’re all standing in support of reproductive healthcare.”

They fear potential ripple effects if the highest court finalizes its opinion.

“There is no way to end abortions, the only thing the Supreme Court will do is end safe abortions,” Yale student Caitlyn Clark said.

A movement is already mobilizing, and it’s not going to stop anytime soon.

“I want you to hustle, I want you to March, I want you in these streets,” Karleigh Webb with Party for Socialism and Liberation CT said. “Not just today, but every day.”