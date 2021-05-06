New Haven community reacts to Tweed’s expansion announcement

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — With Tweed’s neighbors, some folks who live near the airport have been fighting expansion.

Some neighbors in the area aren’t happy about the expansion worrying their quality of life won’t be the same with more traffic and noise from construction to the proposed operation.

Tweed-New Haven Airport revealed it has signed a letter of intent with Avports – the company that is set to take over operations here.

Local and state leaders touting the announcement as an economic boost for the area but neighbors here say otherwise, adding the deal makes living in their neighborhoods they call home a hard place to live with larger planes set to fly in.

Many are upset and told News 8 they felt as if there was little input from neighbors on this deal and they only learned of the news today when the announcement was made.

Gary Doering says, “This house is going to be jumping up and down off the ground.”

“We’re seeing small airplanes that have gotten bigger and bigger and now they’re talking about 737s landing here?” Anthony Ferrera says. “That’s a pretty sizable plane. It’s gonna be a lot louder. She house already shakes with the planes we have now.. I can’t imagine what it’s going to do to our houses and our windows.”