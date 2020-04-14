New Haven confirms more positive cases, deaths due to coronavirus, Clifford Beers offering ‘warm line’ as compassionate ear for community during pandemic

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker reported Tuesday the city now has 730 positive cases of the coronavirus and 18 deaths. Additionally, Clifford Beers announced that they have launched a “warm line” for individuals needing to reach out during the pandemic.

NUMBERS UPDATE:

Mayor Elicker reports, as of Tuesday, four homeless individuals have now been taken in to Career Regional High School for self-isolation to recover from COVID-19. He said he his grateful the location is proving useful in the crisis.

The mayor also made a point to further encourage people to wear face masks “to keep other people safe.”

Regular cloth masks do not prevent you from contracting the disease but do prevent the wearer from passing the virus along to others if they are carriers. Research has shown that people who are carriers are still contagious, even if they are not showing symptoms.

“Please do not put other people at rick,” the mayor implored.

The mayor also reported that the African-American community continues to be most impacted by the virus in the city: 43% of those hospitalized with the virus and 44% of those who have died of the virus in the city are African-American.

He says the amount of cases reported with unknown race demographics is increasing, and that concerns him because to deliver the right amount of resources to individuals and neighborhoods in need during the pandemic, he and his administration need to know who is most impacted and who needs how much.

CLIFFORD BEERS “WARM LINE”:

Clifford Beers of New Haven announced Tuesday they have launched a “warm line” for people to talk to if they are feeling lonely or stressed during the pandemic.

The idea is to offer a “compassionate ear” during this time of high anxiety. Clifford Beers says they hope to target those living alone who may have no one to talk to or need help with resources and can’t leave the house due to the risk of contracting the virus.

The “warm line” is offered in both English and Spanish and is staffed by trained Clifford Beers specialists and is available Monday-Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. You can call at 203-287-2460.

The Chief Executive Officer of Clifford Beers reports the line is meant for New Haven residents only, but if you are outside the area and need to call you can, saying, “no voice will go unheard.”

The “warm line” was designed after similar ones already in service in San Francisco and NYC. There is also a line specifically for first-responders in NYC Clifford Beers says they are considering implementing, as well.

Clifford Beers is a community-based organization with a long history of working with children and families in the New Haven community.

For more info: https://www.cliffordbeers.org/covid-19-resources