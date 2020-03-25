 

New Haven confirms first death in coronavirus outbreak, city up to 29 positive cases

New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven has seen its first death in the coronavirus outbreak, Mayor Justin Elicker announced in a virtual press conference Wednesday.

Mayor Elicker reported the individual died after complications due to COVID-19. New Haven Health Department Director, Maritza Bondmph said Wednesday, the patient was a man in his 50s with underlying health issues.

The mayor also shifting his focus Wednesday the undocumented immigrants in New Haven, saying he wants to make sure those who won’t report symptoms out of fear get the treatment they need.

New Haven

