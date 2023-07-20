NEW HAVEN, Conn (WTNH) — Summer is when many of us travel to explore new places. A New Haven congregation just got back from a travel experience aimed at making them stronger.

It was an adventure that was months in the making for about 50 members of the Dixwell Congregational Church in New Haven.

“We wanted to have some community engagement in civic activities to places where they normally would not go,” said Vine Samuels, the trip organizer.

On a warm Friday morning in late June, people of all ages hopped on a bus and took pictures to capture the moment forever. Their destination was Washington, DC.

The congregation visited the National Museum of African American History, the Martin Luther King Monument, and the People’s United Church of Christ and took a tour of the White House.

For one of the families, it was their first trip outside of the New Haven area.

“They have three children, and I think this is probably one of the biggest trips they have ever taken,” said Samuels.

This outing capped off a 90-day church effort featuring trips and other projects to strengthen family ties.

“This project is something that I’ve always wanted to do- for it to come through a church- the Dixwell community, I feel like we’re blessed. This is a blessing coming at the right time,” said Samuels.

The congregation raised about $100,000 to make this trip and another one earlier this summer to the Mashantucket Pequot Museum possible.