New Haven constituents set protest to close migrant children detention center

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Protesters are gathering in New Haven on Tuesday to fight for migrant children in detention centers.

The protest is part of a national day of action in response to the reported inhumane conditions in the centers. Children say they were denied soap and toothbrushes, and crowded into unsafe conditions.

Protesters are now demanding the camps be shut down. They’re also calling on Congress to refuse to authorize any more funding for family detention and deportation.

Tuesday’s protest is set for noon outside Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro‘s office on Elm Street.

