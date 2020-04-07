New Haven coronavirus cases up to 361, 12 deaths, mayor gives update on isolation housing of homeless during pandemic

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven now has 361 cases and 12 fatalities as a result of the coronavirus, Mayor Justin Elicker announced Tuesday. He also addressed the city’s efforts to rehouse the homeless population during the pandemic.

New Haven health officials reported the city now has 361 cases of COVID-19, nearly 50 new positive cases in the last two days. Health officials said the 12 fatalities include individuals as young as 42 and as old as 93.

In the mayor’s update regarding first-responders in the city, he said there are currently four police officers who have tested positive and are in isolation, seven firefighters who have tested positive and are in isolation, and six additional firefighters who are out sick but have not yet tested positive for the virus.

The State, in addition to New Haven itself, is working all around the state to identify hotels to decompress homeless shelters during the pandemic. The state has been in negotiation with Best Western and other hotels to house homeless during this time.

The city and the state have so far relocated over 800 individuals who are experiencing homeless to hotels.

New Haven school officials reported that the two big challenges they are having is the lack of laptop devices for students, and the inequity of reliable internet issue.

School officials announced a donation of laptops has been made, so all New Haven high school students will be given laptops to learn at home, but the district is having a hard time assisting students learning at home who don’t have access to reliable internet connections.

