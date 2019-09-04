New Haven council agrees to 6-figure settlement on wrongful termination of aide

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Corporation Counsel, on behalf of the City of New Haven, has agreed to a 6-figure settlement of the wrongful termination lawsuit by former top aide Mendi Paca, according to city hall sources.

The trial, in which Mayor Toni Harp was subpoenaed to testify, was to start today, just days before the mayoral primary election.

Mendi Paca is the wife of former top city staffer and former mayoral candidate Marcus Paca, who was also fired by Harp.

His lawsuit against the city is still pending.