New Haven County already feeling the impact of the snow

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Snow is falling across the state on Friday morning, and cities and towns are starting to feel the impact.

In Waterbury, roads were covered with snow, creating hazardous conditions.

On Thursday, the city was preparing for the snow.

“We’ll have staff in as soon as it does start snowing and then we’ll work through the morning until the roads are cleared,” said Mark Lombardo, Deputy Director of Waterbury Department of Public Works.

Waterbury has a parking ban in effect throughout the day on Friday.

Stay tuned to News 8 for updates.