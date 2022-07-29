NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The CDC has listed New Haven County in the High/Orange category as part of its COVID-19 community levels map.

The map, which was launched in February, informs CDC recommendations on prevention measures. The color-coded system is Low, Medium, and High.

With New Haven listed in the High/Orange category, residents are recommended to wear a mask while indoors in public, stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines, and get tested if they have symptoms.

Fairfield, Litchfield, Middlesex, and New London counties are listed in the Medium/Yellow category. Hartford, Tolland, and Windham counties are listed in the Low/Green category.