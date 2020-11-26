New Haven COVID task force to be on lookout for businesses not following safety protocols

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The New Haven COVID task force is in full force. Stops at local businesses will be made to make sure they are following COVID protocols.

Maritza Bond with the health department in New Haven says the task force is on the lookout for businesses who aren’t complying with basic COVID-19 protocols like mask usage and social distancing, and it could all come at a pretty steep price for local businesses.

New Haven, along with much of the state, is in what officials are calling the Red Zone, meaning coronavirus cases are surging and the fines serve as a notice for both retailers and restaurants to do the right thing.

More importantly, to keep employees and customers safe since many plan to hit the stores and some of their favorite eateries this holiday weekend.

Director Bond says enforcement is critical for a safe holiday and beyond, and so the team plans to be working all week to make sure that happens. But she says safety is a team effort, so if you are out and about and you see something, say something.

“We will continue to work and heed to the governor’s orders which are clear because there’s a concern that across Connecticut there are inconsistencies and chronic issues with retailers and private businesses not following sector rules,” says Bond.